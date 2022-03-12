Watch Bachelor Star Clayton Echard Break Down Over Feeling “Broken”

Clayton Echard got visibly emotional on The Bachelor—no, for real this time.
In a sneak peek at the March 14 episode, Echard was forced to deal with the wreckage of his disastrous breakup with Susie Evans.
After sitting alone in a big church, Clayton confessed that he was not handling things well.
"I'm hurt right now," he says. "Last night, everything blew up and Susie left. I'm just so messed up. I need somebody to help me because I'm so broken."
After being called out—incorrectly, he argues—for crying on a date with Sarah, Clayton shows real vulnerability and hurt over Susie's exit.
Clayton leaves the church, gets some fresh air and sits down with host Jesse Palmer on a park bench to further dissect his feelings.
"To be completely blindsided by last night with Susie and to feel like everything that we had meant nothing, it just shattered me and my trust," he confesses. "It's like, where do I go from here?"
Well, he has to continue to the rose ceremony.
With two women left—Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia—Clayton admits that it's no time for pulling punches.
"I'll go tonight and I'll talk with them both and tell them, ‘This is everything that happened and this is where I'm at,'" he tells Jesse. "I will be 1,000 percent transparent. After they hear that, I don't know how they're going to move forward. I know that tonight could be the end of this whole thing for me."
Jesse has already teased that the finale is "the most dramatic ever" and to expect "a very big curve ball."
We don't know how much more we can take!
The two-part finale of The Bachelor starts March 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.