See Travis Barker’s Cheeky Comment on Kourtney Kardashian’s Steamy Beach Pics

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian's SHOCKING Sex Confession

Travis Barker has made it clear he likes what he seas.

In a March 11 Instagram post, Kourtney Kardashian shared a few highlights from a Laguna Beach date with Travis. In the steamy series, followers saw Kourtney showing off her curves in a black one-piece swimsuit, a snap of the sunset and a video of her and her fiancé engaging in a little PDA before running into the water. Although the beachside view was breathtaking, Travis seemed to have his eyes on something else.

The Blink-182 drummer took to the comment section to show his lady some love, writing, "Oh how I love thee," followed by a drooling emoji.

Other followers shared the same sentiment. "We see you Kourt," one user wrote, while another added, "This is EVERYTHING."

Kourtney and Travis have embarked on Insta-worthy outings before. On Feb. 26, the pair were spotted at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood to support Travis' son, Landon Barker, at his concert. For the special date, the two showed off their impeccable fashion sense—with Kourtney rocking camouflage trousers, heels and a scarlet bustier and Travis complimenting her look with a matching red satin jacket and grey jumpsuit.