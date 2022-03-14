Watch Justin Hartley Sing a Counting Crows Lullaby in This Is Us Sneak Peek

Watch : "This Is Us": Kevin Has Trouble Putting the Twins to Bed

There's nothing like a man with an acoustic guitar.

Well, unless you're a couple of twin babies.

In this sneak peek at the March 15 episode of This Is Us, Kevin (Justin Hartley) struggles to get his twin babies Nicholas and and Francis to sleep while their mother Madison (Caitlin Thompson) is away.

So, he does what any self-respecting young father would do. He breaks out his guitar to sing a cover version of "Anna Begins" by Counting Crows.

As he breaks out into song, it's obvious that his acoustic singing skills aren't going to do the trick.

"Come on, guys. It's Counting Crows," he pleads. "It's like a lullaby. Don't you want to go to sleep? Do you want to get some sleep so Daddy can get some sleep? It's time to go to bed, guys."

Counting Crows usually are enough to get us to fall asleep, but that's neither here nor there.