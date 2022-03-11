Jessy Hodges Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With SNL Alum Beck Bennett

Watch : Pete Davidson Breaks Character During HILARIOUS "SNL" Sketch

Jessy Hodges and Beck Bennett are new parents!

Jessy took to Instagram on March 11 to share the news, posting a carousel of moments before and after giving birth. The first snap in the Instagram series featured a black and white photo of Jessy sitting in a doctor's office with an ultrasound machine in the corner.

The second photo may just be the most relatable mom-moment of all. Jessy is seen holding her newborn baby in the hospital bed, while also eating a sandwich. The last picture captured Beck pushing Jessy and their bundle of joy in a wheelchair in the hospital.

Jessy captioned the post, "I used to be pregnant, but then I had a baby."

While the couple did not share photos from Jessy's pregnancy on their Instagram feeds prior to the birth, fans have flooded the comment section in response to their little one's arrival.

One user gushed, "Gah!! Congrats, mama!!!," while another added, "Woah!! Congratulations guys!"