Gabby Petito’s Family Sues Brian Laundrie’s Parents for Alleged Cover-Up

Watch : Gabby Petito's Family Pleads for Justice

Gabby Petito's parents allege that the mother and father of her presumed killer, Brian Laundrie, helped their son hide the murder, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

On March 10, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt filed a civil lawsuit in Florida against Christopher and Roberta Laundrie. The lawsuit alleges that the Laundries helped their son Brian cover up the murder of Gabby Petito, 22. The Petito family also claims in the suit that the Laundries hid Brian's location after he went missing in September. They are seeking "compensation for the damages they have suffered" as well as additional relief.

"While Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt were desperately searching for information concerning their daughter," the lawsuit states, "Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie were keeping the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie secret, and it is believed were making arrangements for him to leave the country."

In September 2021, Gabby's disappearance garnered national attention when she was declared missing while on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian.