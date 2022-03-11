Cher Confesses to Feeling “Overwhelmed” in New Post

Watch : Dolly Parton Is Ready to COLLAB With Cardi B & Cher!

Cher has never been one to hold back on Twitter, so fans were naturally concerned when the legendary diva recently disappeared for a few days.



On Friday, March 11, the "Believe" singer explained why she's been away from the social media platform, writing, "Sorry I've Been MIA. Been having Personal Problems."



When a fan asked the Oscar winner, 75, if she was okay, Cher replied: "WE ALL [cry emoji], BUT SOMETIMES, WE [cry emoji] A DIFFERENT KIND OF TEARS. TEARS THAT HURT.WE BECOME OVERWHELMED, REACH A LIMIT..THEN ARE FORCED 2 PUSH THAT LIMIT."



Cher seemingly referenced Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which she has spoken out against on social media since it began last month, adding that "THESE YRS ARE THE WORST IVE EVER SEEN."



Over the past few days, the "I Found Someone" singer has been tweeting about helping Ukraine, as over two million of its people have fled. Cher slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the attack, calling him a "small man."