Cher Confesses to Feeling “Overwhelmed” in New Post

Cher has never been one to hold back on Twitter, so fans were naturally concerned when the legendary diva recently disappeared for a few days.
On Friday, March 11, the "Believe" singer explained why she's been away from the social media platform, writing, "Sorry I've Been MIA. Been having Personal Problems."
When a fan asked the Oscar winner, 75, if she was okay, Cher replied: "WE ALL [cry emoji], BUT SOMETIMES, WE [cry emoji] A DIFFERENT KIND OF TEARS. TEARS THAT HURT.WE BECOME OVERWHELMED, REACH A LIMIT..THEN ARE FORCED 2 PUSH THAT LIMIT."
Cher seemingly referenced Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which she has spoken out against on social media since it began last month, adding that "THESE YRS ARE THE WORST IVE EVER SEEN."
Over the past few days, the "I Found Someone" singer has been tweeting about helping Ukraine, as over two million of its people have fled. Cher slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the attack, calling him a "small man."
She also urged other countries—including the United States—to do more to help the Ukrainian people.
"Wish We Could DO SO MUCH MORE TO SAVE UKRAINE & UKRAINIAN PPL," she tweeted March 1. "SEEMS EVERYONE SUPPORTS THEM,But No One Can Help Them."
Though the iconic singer had a moment, she proved that she is strong enough.
"IM BETTER 2 DAY," she tweeted on March 11. "SOMETIMES I REACH WHAT I THINK IS MY LIMIT, THEN REALIZE,IVE GOT MILES MORE'LIMIT'IN ME.SOMETIMES I GET ON,WHAT I'THINK'S MY LAST NERVE,THEN FIND LOTS MORE'LAST NERVES TO GET ON.SOMETIMES I NEED 2 REGROUP,REBOOT GIVE'ME'A TIME OUT, THEN SAY FK THIS.I WONT STOP."