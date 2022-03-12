Vikings: Valhalla's Leo Suter Teases What's to Come for Harald in the New Seasons

Watch : 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

Vikings: Valhalla debuted two weeks ago on Netflix, and we're already ready for more.

Which is why we were so grateful on March 9 when the streamer confirmed that a second season was already filmed and that a third season was in the works. Eager to learn more, we sat down with Leo Suter, one of the stars of the action-packed series.

"We leave these characters in really interesting places," he exclusively told E! News. "And they are only just getting a grip of the real Viking world."

Episode eight of the first season, titled "The End of the Beginning," featured a bloody battle for Kattegat. Harald Sigurdsson (Suter) was injured and rescued by Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson). Thankfully, the renewal news has assured us that Harald's fate is secured (for now) as Suter is set to reprise his role for season two.

So, what's exactly in store for the Viking prince? From what Suter told E! News, a whole lot.