On The Scene: Ariana DeBose Strikes a Pose, Kristen Stewart Glows & Lily James Celebrates Pamela Anderson

Finale Fiesta: Lily James, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen celebrated the season finale of Pam and Tommy at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles following a special screening and panel discussion at the Greek Theatre. Daisy Edgar Jones, Chace Crawford and Lake Bell also attended the after party where guests enjoyed Casamigos Jalisco Mules and specialty cocktails called the "Pa(m)ola" and the "Married in Mexico," aptly named for the occasion.
Stars Align: It was a packed house at Nebula on Sunday, Feb. 20, to see Diplo headline a DJ set. Model Cara Delevingne was spotted in the DJ booth among the sold out crowd during Pyro Tiger's opening set and even played videographer as she captured Diplo's show with a professional camera.
Feeling Pretty: West Side Story break-out star Ariana DeBose struck a pose by the Heineken bar while celebrating her Oscar nod at The Hollywood Reporter's Oscar Nominee Night party at Spago Beverly Hills. Talk about a West Side (of Los Angeles) story!
Kentucky Proud: Miss USA 2021 Elle Smith and Jack Harlow took a quick photo in the VIP tent during NBA All-Star weekend. Smith was born in Springfield, Ohio, but won Miss USA 2021 representing her alma mater state, Kentucky.
Pass the…: Looking chic in Prada, Rashida Jones was spotted enjoying cognac cocktails at Courvoisier's "We Found Joy" immersive experience relaunch in NYC.
Premium Hydration: First time Academy Award nominee Kristen Stewart stayed hydrated with Fiji Water at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. It's no wonder the Spencer star always looks as though she's glowing (and no, we don't mean sparkling in the sun like Bella Swan).
Shipt Shape: Step into your springtime beauty routine with Jonathan Van Ness, who partnered with Shipt to share his Sephora favorites that will deliver on that dewy spring refresh.