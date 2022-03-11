Find Out Which Law & Order: SVU Fan Favorite is Headed To Organized Crime

Watch : Mariska Hargitay Chokes Up Imagining Life Without "Law & Order: SVU"

Sometimes we all need an old friend.

On the April 7 episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, beloved former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek) will show up to help his old buddy Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).

The episode's synopsis promises high drama: "When Donnelly's (Denis Leary) version of events don't match up to what Stabler remembers about his father's heroic rescue on the job, Stabler turns to his friend and mentor Donald Cragen for help sorting out the truths from the lies."

It pays to have friends in high places!

Most recently, Florek appeared on SVU's milestone 500th episode in October 2021.

He originated the role of Detective Cragen on the original Law & Order in 1990 and went on to star in 69 episodes of L&O from '90-2004. He then appeared on a whopping 330 episodes of SVU from 1999-2015. He left the show as a series regular in 2013, but returned for a handful of guest spots after his departure.