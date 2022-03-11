Jesse Palmer Warns Bachelor Fans to Expect a "Very Big Curve Ball" on Clayton Echard's Finale

Watch : "Bachelor" Host Jesse Palmer Teases CURVE BALL on Finale

Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor has been anything but smooth sailing, so it's only right that he venture into "uncharted waters" on the upcoming finale, as host Jesse Palmer put it.

"We've already seen a lot of decisions that Clayton has made up to this point that we've never seen before," Jesse said during E! News' Daily Pop on March 11, referring to the fact that Clayton has told not one, not two, but three women he's falling in love with them. "And that's going to continue."

The two-part finale will see Clayton deal with the fallout from his disastrous date with Susie, reunite with his parents—who, according to Jesse, "hold him accountable" for his actions throughout the season—and of course, lead what ABC has already dubbed "the rose ceremony from hell."

Jesse made several hyperbolic predictions of his own, calling the final elimination "the most emotional," "the most dramatic ever," and "the most unforgettable of all time." However, the host—a former football player who clearly loves sports metaphors—might not be too far off, as he also mentioned "a curve ball" heading Clayton's way.