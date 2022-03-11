Hilary Duff Recalls "Anxiety-Inducing" Vanity Fair Photo Shoot With Lindsay Lohan, Olsens and More

Watch : Hilary Duff Talks STRUGGLES of Being a Child Star

After nearly two decades, Hilary Duff is finally discussing her 2003 Vanity Fair photo shoot. Sort of.

While taking a recent lie detector test for the magazine's YouTube series, the 34-year-old actress looked back at her "It's Totally Raining Teens" cover with Amanda Bynes, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Mandy Moore, Alexis Bledel, Raven Symone, Evan Rachel Wood and Lindsay Lohan in the early aughts.

When asked if the moment was a career high, Duff replied, "Like explain career high? Like personal high or just like a big achievement? Like I remember being like, 'This is cool I was included in this.' But no, this was a very high-stress, anxiety-inducing day. Also, Mandy and I are great friends now. So, this is very funny."

Duff didn't elaborate but fellow cover star Wood has also discussed the shoot. In a series of since-deleted 2014 tweets, the Westworld star recalled, "I was almost in tears after this shoot. They tried that dress on me, I wasn't comfortable but they told me there was no time…cause everyone else took up too much time with their fittings. Then I was given a choice on whether I…wanted to wear flats or heels. I chose flats and was immediately handed heels and told they looked better. Then we were…all lined up, stared at and approved."