The Bachelorette Star Clint Arlis' Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of the death of The Bachelorette alum Clint Arlis has been made public.

The 34-year-old reality star died by suicide, Illinois' Kane County Coroner's Office said in a statement obtained by E! News on Friday, March 11.

According to a coroner investigation report cited by Page Six, Arlis struggled with paranoia and was also having relationship problems with his girlfriend of four years before his death.

Arlis' sister Taylor announced his death on Facebook on January. "It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th," she wrote. "Please respect our family's privacy as we try to cope with this great loss."

In addition to Taylor, Arlis is also survived by their brother Logan and their parents, Tom Arlis and Jamie Arlis.

Arlis competed for Kaitlyn Bristowe's heart on season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015.