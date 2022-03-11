DMX's 5-Year-Old Son Diagnosed With Stage 3 Kidney Disease

Watch : DMX Dead at 50: His Life & Legacy

After being diagnosed with kidney disease, DMX's five-year-old son is is fighting "like a warrior," according to his proud mom.

Desiree Lindstrom discussed her son with DMX, Exodus Simmons, on It's Tricky with Raquel Harper. Desiree posted a video clip from the podcast on Instagram where she shared details on Exodus's diagnosis.

"He's been stable since I had him," she said. "He still has stage 3 kidney disease. I just continue to keep his potassium down. He can't eat no high potassium foods."

She added that Exodus goes to the doctor "very often" and that she ensures his creatinine levels are down. She continued, "Like I said he's an amazing child."

According to the National Kidney Foundation, when the kidneys are not functioning as they should, it is difficult for them to regulate the levels of potassium and creatinine in the body. As a result, people with kidney disease have to monitor creatinine levels through routine glomerular filtration rate (GFR) labs and take note of potassium levels in the food they consume.