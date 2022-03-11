DMX's 5-Year-Old Son Diagnosed With Stage 3 Kidney Disease

After being diagnosed with kidney disease, DMX's five-year-old son is is fighting "like a warrior," according to his proud mom.
Desiree Lindstrom discussed her son with DMX, Exodus Simmons, on It's Tricky with Raquel Harper. Desiree posted a video clip from the podcast on Instagram where she shared details on Exodus's diagnosis.
"He's been stable since I had him," she said. "He still has stage 3 kidney disease. I just continue to keep his potassium down. He can't eat no high potassium foods."
She added that Exodus goes to the doctor "very often" and that she ensures his creatinine levels are down. She continued, "Like I said he's an amazing child."
According to the National Kidney Foundation, when the kidneys are not functioning as they should, it is difficult for them to regulate the levels of potassium and creatinine in the body. As a result, people with kidney disease have to monitor creatinine levels through routine glomerular filtration rate (GFR) labs and take note of potassium levels in the food they consume.
Desiree wrote in the caption that she is "blessed to be his mother through this journey." She went on to highlight that March is National Kidney Month, raising awareness of kidney disease and kidney care.
"Take the time to learn about CKD [Chronic Kidney Disease]," she wrote. "Knowledge is key. Thank you for the support @nationalkidneyfoundation and #columbiapresbyterianhospitalnyc. Prayers are much appreciated! #ForeverX"
The mother and son duo commemorated National Kidney Day on March 10 by posting a video to each of their Instagram accounts. In the video, Desiree asks Exodus, "Hey Exodus, what is today?"
"Happy National Kidney day," he replies.
She wrote along with the video, "Blessings from our family to yours! Exodus is a CKD Warrior and an amazing child!"