Love Is Blind Star Natalie Lee Addresses Sal Perez Dating Rumors

Love Is Blind stars Natalie Lee and Salvador "Sal" Perez have certainly struck up a flirty friendship.
But did they find love offscreen? What was up with her ex Shayne Jansen's cryptic Instagram post? Well, Natalie set the record straight while on the Tea With Publyssity podcast on March 10.
"I'm close to Sal," she shared. "I know that there's speculation that Sal and I are dating. We are not, we're just really, really close friends."
Calling him "a very honest person," Natalie continued, "I feel like when I talk with him, what you see is what you get. I also love his calm demeanor. I was like, 'Wow, every time I talk to you, I feel a bit better and a bit more calm.'"
In the aftermath of the show's highly discussed season two reunion, rumors about the pair being more than just friends began to pop up online especially after Sal dropped some cute comments on Natalie's Instagram posts.
Earlier this week, Natalie posted a photo of herself on Instagram and channeled her inner Swiftie by captioning it, "The old Nat can't come to the phone right now. why? cause she's dead." In response, Sal wrote, "What's new Natalie's number? I've been meaning to contact her about her car's extended warranty."
So adorable, right?
But, while on the podcast, Natalie revealed she's not hurrying back into the dating pool anytime soon.
"One of the best things that really helped me in just feeling really secure in my decision to say no at the altar is my dad was like, ‘You don't need a man to make you happy. You need to make yourself happy and that's really all that matters,'" she said. "So right now I'm really focused on myself."
Natalie added that while she's "not actively dating," she is "exploring some things." And, before anyone can ask, it's not with any of her former castmates.
"I'm friends with most of the men on the cast and I don't really see—I don't want to say this too soon—but I haven't really had a romantic connection with any of them," she shared. "So nothing there for right now."