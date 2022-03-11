Love Is Blind Star Natalie Lee Addresses Sal Perez Dating Rumors

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Season 2 Reunion: Cast Talks If Love Is REALLY Blind!

Love Is Blind stars Natalie Lee and Salvador "Sal" Perez have certainly struck up a flirty friendship.

But did they find love offscreen? What was up with her ex Shayne Jansen's cryptic Instagram post? Well, Natalie set the record straight while on the Tea With Publyssity podcast on March 10.

"I'm close to Sal," she shared. "I know that there's speculation that Sal and I are dating. We are not, we're just really, really close friends."

Calling him "a very honest person," Natalie continued, "I feel like when I talk with him, what you see is what you get. I also love his calm demeanor. I was like, 'Wow, every time I talk to you, I feel a bit better and a bit more calm.'"

In the aftermath of the show's highly discussed season two reunion, rumors about the pair being more than just friends began to pop up online especially after Sal dropped some cute comments on Natalie's Instagram posts.