Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

The season finale of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer premiered on March 10! So where do Steven McBee and Kurt Sowers stand in their relationships? Find out here!

Warning: contains spoilers about the season finale.

Looks like only one of the Joe's got their happily ever after!

The season finale of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer premiered on March 10, and the "Joes" revealed their true identities, and chose their final partners. The episode concluded with millionaire Steven McBee giving a promise ring to Calah Jackson, and Kurt Sowers picking Amanda Pace.

Where are the couples now? Were the women in it for the men, or their hefty bank statements? Well, we have the answers. 

Though Kurt was indecisive between Amanda and Carolyn Moore, he ultimately chose Amanda. Unfortunately, the pair decided to call it quits back in December as they realized they wanted different things, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada.

So is Kurt regretting his choice now? 

When one fan tweeted, "Should we place bets that Kurt's been in Carolyn's DM's? Lol #JoeMillionaire," Carolyn responded, "*coughs in Spanish*".

And it seems as though Carolyn may be a tad bit salty. 

After Kurt tweeted, "My head is telling me @amandapaceee, my heart is telling me @caroesteph. #JoeMillionaire." the 30-year-old CEO of a skin company replied back, "How did that work out for you?" Yikes! 

Joe Millionaire's Season One Contestants

But thanks to Steven, we haven't given up all hope on the couples. 

During the season finale, Calah found out that Steven isn't your average Joe and said "yes" to his promise ring. Following the episode, the millionaire posted an update on Twitter, with a picture of Calah kissing his cheek.

"I found the one!!!" he tweeted. "Incredibly grateful for this insane experience on #JoeMillionaire."

Now if only Kurt and Carolyn would back together! 

Now if only Kurt and Carolyn would back together!

