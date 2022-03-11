Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer's 13 Going on 30 Reunion Will Warm Your Heart

We all aspire to remain thirty, flirty and thriving.
13 Going on 30 co-stars Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer recently made our dreams of a reunion come true when the actresses snapped a selfie together and shared it to social media. On March 10, Jennifer posted the must-see photo of herself alongside her former co-star (and forever friend), captioning the Instagram Story pic, "I am grateful for a walk with a girlfriend, always. Especially this one, I love JG!"
The duo's on-screen magic as best friends turned frenemies turned out to be one of the most memorable things about working on the 2004 flick, Jennifer says.
"It was the cast—Judy Greer, working with Judy," Jennifer told GMA in 2019. "We had so much fun together. She was my frenemy [in the movie] and we're still really good friends." And as evidenced by their latest photo, that statement still remains true to this day.
If you're curious about what the rest of the cast is up to, not to worry.
Grab some Razzles and scroll on to find out: