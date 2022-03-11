Treat Yourself to These 11 Empowering Finds From Women-Owned Businesses

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Who run the world? Girls!
Although we should uplift and empower women every day, Women's History Month serves as the perfect opportunity to celebrate the ladies in your life. And what better way to do that than to gift them with something from a women-owned business?
From travel must-haves for your upcoming vacation and tools to manifest your dreams to home décor and empowering apparel, we rounded up 11 products from our favorite female-owned brands that will not only empower you and your loved ones, but they'll also support some pretty incredible women in the process.
Below, check out our latest obsessions from brands like Terez, Jill & Ally, Béis, Bedroom Kandi and more!
The Hanging Jewelry Case
Béis TravelSold By Béis Travel
If you have a trip coming up, you need this hanging jewelry case from Shay Mitchell's luggage brand BÉIS. It's lined with a peach skin microfiber and has clear compartments to keep your precious necklaces, earrings and bracelets safe while traveling. Not only does this chic case fold for easy packing, but it has a hook for convenient hanging when you've reached your destination.
Psychedelic Butterfly Duoknit Sports Bra
TerezSold By Terez
Inspired by the art of origami, this smile-inducing sports bra will definitely make you the best dressed person in your fitness class. It has light to medium support and racerback silhouette to support your every move.
Psychedelic Butterfly Duoknit Leggings
TerezSold By Terez
If you get the sports bra, you have to get the matching leggings! These bold leggings have a 4.5" Super-High band that provides extra coverage at the waist to help you feel and look your best.
Come Clean
Bubble SkincareSold By Bubble Skincare
Thanks to a detoxifying blend of Brazilian purple clay, vitamin E, montmorillonite, azelaic acid and melia azadirachta flower extract, this clay mask works to gently exfoliate and remove impurities and toxins. It also helps to address skin tone and texture concerns.
The Self Care Bucket List
FlowjoSold By Flowjo
There's nothing a little self-care can't solve! This set features 100 ways you can slow down and practice self-care. Activities include listening to an album, making a video to your future self or paying it forward with acts of kindness. Not to mention, it makes a great gift!
Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen
Unsun CosmeticsSold By Unsun Cosmetics
Formulated to compliment skin tones from olive to dark chocolate, this 100% mineral sunscreen doubles as a primer and color corrector. The best part? It won't leave a white residue.
Velvet Napper
BearabySold By Bearaby
Upgrade your afternoon nap or nightly slumber with Bearaby's cult-favorite Velvet Napper! Not only will it elevate your bedscape, but weighted blankets can help reduce cortisol levels and increase melatonin for a better night's sleep.
Don't Be Scared Crewneck Sweatshirt
Married To the MobSold By Married To the Mob
Wiser words have never been spoken! This 100% cotton mid weight fleece sweatshirt will help you make a statement without having to say anything. We suggest getting one for yourself and your best girlfriend.
Boss Babe - Lapis Crystal Manifestation Candle
Jill & Ally Sold By Jill & Ally
Let the smell of bergamot, cedarwood and saffron permeate your space while you manifest your wildest dreams! This candle has two large authentic crystals at the bottom to amplify your intentions and the healing vibes of your room.
BK Just Dessert - Chocolate Body Paint
Bedroom KandiSold By Bedroom Kandi
Made with quality ingredients and real french chocolate, this sensual treat from Kandi Burruss' brand is must-have for upgrading any date night. Just heat and use a paintbrush for easy application!
MIJA Tote
Yo Soy AfroLatinaSold By Yo Soy AfroLatina
Gift this tote to the woman in your life that's booked and busy! In addition to holding your on-the-go must-haves, this tote will help you make a statement wherever you go.
