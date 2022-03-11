Peek Inside the $3 Million Malibu Mansion Just Sold by Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Sons

Brandon Thomas Lee and his brother Dylan Lee made their California retreat famous on The Hills: New Beginnings. Now, you can take a tour!

Here's to new beginnings!

Brandon Thomas Lee and his brother Dylan Lee are moving out of their Malibu mansion after a lucky buyer purchased the home. 

E! News can confirm the house sold for $3 million and closed on March 9. 

The next owner will enjoy a remodeled 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom house located within walking distance of Las Flores Beach. Plus, with no homes on either side and a fully landscaped backyard, the owner will be able to entertain—and tan—with plenty of privacy.

Some fans may recognize the property from MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings. During the show, cameras would roll at Brandon's house as the cast member navigated his career and love life. 

While the reality show has been put on pause, Brandon remains focused on his Swingers Club fashion capsule collection while Dylan works on his modeling and acting career.

photos
Pamela Anderson's $15 Million Malibu Home

Cooper Mount of The Agency had the home listing. "Grateful to have been able to represent the Seller's on this beautiful and turnkey Malibu retreat," the agent wrote on Instagram. "Excited for the wonderful Buyers who will be able to appreciate and enjoy this beach chic Malibu home."

For a closer look at this famous home centered in the beauty of Malibu, keep scrolling.

Simon Berlyn
Welcome Home

In March 2022, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Lee found a buyer for their $3 million Malibu house. 

Simon Berlyn
Artistic Flair

While living in the coastal community of Malibu, Dylan worked on his music career in a studio. 

Simon Berlyn
Rest & Relax

Lucky guests could likely hear the ocean waves crash as they slept in one of the bedrooms. 

Simon Berlyn
Bachelor Pad

Credit where credit is due: These two owners kept the house very clean (even in the bathroom). 

Simon Berlyn
Sweet Dreams

The giant painting in the master bedroom makes a lot of sense once you realize Brandon is a huge golfer. 

Simon Berlyn
Home Sweet Home

After a long day of work, the family room is the perfect place to rest and recharge. 

Simon Berlyn
Chef's Paradise

For nights when you don't feel like driving to Nobu or other Malibu hotspots, this kitchen will likely do the job. 

TMZ was first to report the sale. 

