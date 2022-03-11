Peek Inside the $3 Million Malibu Mansion Just Sold by Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Sons

Here's to new beginnings!
Brandon Thomas Lee and his brother Dylan Lee are moving out of their Malibu mansion after a lucky buyer purchased the home.
E! News can confirm the house sold for $3 million and closed on March 9.
The next owner will enjoy a remodeled 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom house located within walking distance of Las Flores Beach. Plus, with no homes on either side and a fully landscaped backyard, the owner will be able to entertain—and tan—with plenty of privacy.
Some fans may recognize the property from MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings. During the show, cameras would roll at Brandon's house as the cast member navigated his career and love life.
While the reality show has been put on pause, Brandon remains focused on his Swingers Club fashion capsule collection while Dylan works on his modeling and acting career.
Cooper Mount of The Agency had the home listing. "Grateful to have been able to represent the Seller's on this beautiful and turnkey Malibu retreat," the agent wrote on Instagram. "Excited for the wonderful Buyers who will be able to appreciate and enjoy this beach chic Malibu home."
For a closer look at this famous home centered in the beauty of Malibu, keep scrolling.
TMZ was first to report the sale.