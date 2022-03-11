You Won't Believe Which Fan Favorite Character Bridgerton Author Julia Quinn Almost Killed Off

Watch : "Bridgerton" Season 2 Trailer: We REACT!

Dear reader, we'd like you to imagine Bridgerton without Lady Danbury. Practically impossible, right?

Well, it was almost reality according to Julia Quinn, the author of the book series that inspired the Netflix period piece. In an exclusive chat with E! News, Quinn confirmed that she "almost killed her off in a book."

"She's so important and I thought it'd be this like great dramatic moment," she said of the most formidable genteel lady in the Ton. "And now I'm so glad I didn't, because she is hands down my favorite character to write."

In fact, Quinn vows that Lady Danbury—played by the brilliant Adjoa Andoh on the small screen—"will live forever" in her mind. "If I wrote a contemporary," the author quipped, "she would have been reincarnated and be there anyway. We will never lose her."

We'd read that book! But, since it doesn't exist yet, may we direct you to How to Marry a Marquis, the novel where Quinn first introduced Danbury.