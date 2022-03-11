How Pauline Chalamet's IRL College Experience Prepared Her for Those Nude Sex Lives Scenes

The Sex Lives of College Girls star Pauline Chalamet shared that being "naked a lot" in college helped her feel more comfortable when filming some of the HBO Max show's nude scenes.

Watch: "The Sex Lives of College Girls" Cast Talks Their Comedy Inspiration

Cover your eyes, Timothée Chalamet! The Dune star's older sister, Pauline Chalamet, is baring it all.

The actress, who stars on the HBO Max hit series The Sex Lives of College Girls, shared that her experience being "naked a lot" in college helped to better prepare her when it came time to film the show's nude scenes. 

"I would take my clothes off a lot," Pauline told guest host Julie Bowen on the March 10 episode of The Ellen Show. "It was like, part of who I am…so it wasn't that hard." 

However, the 30-year-old, who grew up in an artist colony in New York City with her younger brother, was quick to dispel any idea that she was a "partier" back in her college days.  

In actuality, Pauline said, she just preferred to spend her alone time in her birthday suit, adding, "I was like, ‘Ah naked is nice.'" 

Who's Ready for More Naked Parties? The Sex Lives of College Girls Renewed for Season 2

The actress, who plays Kimberly on the series created by Mindy Kaling, also shared that she felt comfortable being naked on set in part because it was filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, which meant "there were fewer people on set" and "everybody's masked, so you can't really see people's facial reactions." 

If anything, Pauline added that it caught her by surprise just how casual on set everyone was when it came to film nude scenes. "The fact that people can act so normal! Like, 'Ah, yes, just like another day taking her clothes off,'" she joked. "Like, isn't it a little exciting?"  

While she's making waves in film and television now, Pauline explained that she didn't entirely know that she wanted to be an actress growing up. Instead, she dabbled in multiple different creative pursuits—including ballet and piano—before eventually finding her place on screen. 

"I went about it in many different ways," she shared. "I had a long path to getting where I am." 

And, with The Sex Lives of College Girls greenlit for a second season, it looks like we'll see even more Pauline soon.

