Below Deck Down Under's Aesha Scott Reveals What Makes Hunky New Captain Jason So Special

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

There's a new hunk on the high seas.

Below Deck Down Under has some hot cargo aboard this season: new Captain Jason Chambers.

Now Below Deck Mediterranean veteran Aesha Scott, who is returning as Chief Stew on the new Peacock series, is revealing what it's really like working with the swoon-worthy seaman. (Hint: lots of flirting from frisky charter guests).

"The ladies just love him!" Aesha told E! News in an exclusive interview ahead of the March 17 premiere. "Even girls that come on and they have boyfriends are very much trying to get his attention. And most of the girls on the crew as well. He was kind of wanted by everyone and everything."

Aesha says one of the "biggest" differences between Below Deck Med and Down Under is Jason himself.

"He's not like any other captain I've ever worked with," she explained. "He's so hands on and part of the team and he's just like a big brother and I think he just brought a completely different vibe to the season."