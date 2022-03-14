Below Deck Down Under's Aesha Scott Reveals What Makes Hunky New Captain Jason So Special

There's a new hunk on the high seas.
Below Deck Down Under has some hot cargo aboard this season: new Captain Jason Chambers.
Now Below Deck Mediterranean veteran Aesha Scott, who is returning as Chief Stew on the new Peacock series, is revealing what it's really like working with the swoon-worthy seaman. (Hint: lots of flirting from frisky charter guests).
"The ladies just love him!" Aesha told E! News in an exclusive interview ahead of the March 17 premiere. "Even girls that come on and they have boyfriends are very much trying to get his attention. And most of the girls on the crew as well. He was kind of wanted by everyone and everything."
Aesha says one of the "biggest" differences between Below Deck Med and Down Under is Jason himself.
"He's not like any other captain I've ever worked with," she explained. "He's so hands on and part of the team and he's just like a big brother and I think he just brought a completely different vibe to the season."
Comparing Jason to her old boss Captain Sandy Yawn, Aesha continued, "So Captain Sandy, she's very much like every other captain that I've worked with really. They're very much just the traditional captains: You've worked your way up, there's a hierarchy, you kind of stay up in the wheelhouse and do your thing up there. Whereas with Jason, he hates the hierarchy and he's not about that.
"He's like, 'We're a team, we're all doing one thing.' And so for him, he's the first captain I've ever worked with where he wants to be anywhere but the wheelhouse and he doesn't care what level it is. He would help me take out the rubbish or wash your plates, he'll put up decorations for me. He just does whatever he can to help you out and it's amazing."
As for returning to the Below Deck franchise, the New Zealand native gushed, "It was so exciting, honestly, because Below Deck's the best thing that I've ever done. It's the best thing that's ever happened to me, I just adore the whole experience. So to be able to come back—because a lot of the production crew is the same—it's like seeing the people that I love on that side. Being able to be part of this whole experience again and doing it so close to home, it's all been such a treat."
Below Deck Down Under premieres Thursday, March 17 on Peacock. Meet the rest of the BDDU crew below!
