Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Reveals Fibromyalgia Diagnosis After Years of Pain

After years of physical pain and multiple tests, Jenelle Evans Eason finally has a health diagnosis.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the former Teen Mom 2 star revealed that she has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, an incurable condition characterized by chronic pain.
"For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick," Jenelle recalled, adding that she also exhibited sinus problems and neck and back pain, among other issues. "My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently."
The mom of three, 30, has been documenting her health journey on YouTube. In March 2021, she said that for months, her neck "kept cracking over and over again" and that she suffered from headaches.
"Living life every day is challenging," she told E! News, "because of having only a little bit of energy to be able to get my work done then [having] to go to bed early due to headaches or body aches."
But life is looking up since her diagnosis, Jenelle shared. "I now know why my body is acting the way it does and it explains a lot. I never knew what fibromyalgia was until my doctor diagnosed me."
To manage her symptoms, the North Carolina resident plans on changing her diet. "I am now researching foods to stay away from and foods that are beneficial for my condition," she said.
Jenelle said her husband David Eason has been "super supportive," driving her to her doctor's appointments and helping with the cooking and cleaning. She also revealed how she discusses her health problems with her sons Jace, 12, Kaiser, 7, and daughter Ensley, 5.
"I want my kids to know that some days are good and some days are bad with fibromyalgia," Jenelle said. "Please have patience with me on my bad days and I promise to make it up to you on my good days," she said. "I have private talks with my kids about my health and let them know they don't have to worry, some days won't be good but I'll get through it."