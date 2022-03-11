Tocca’s Bestselling Perfumes Are Now Home Fragrances

Bring your favorite TOCCA fragrances into your home with diffusers, candles, laundry detergent, and more.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 11, 2022 3:06 PMTags
TOCCA home fragrances TOCCA

If you cannot get enough of the TOCCA fragrances, get ready to take your love of scents to another level. Now, your home can smell like your favorite TOCCA fragrance thanks to the brands new collection of reed diffusers. A gently scented room is a total mood enhancer and the best way to create a positive vibe. Everyone who comes over will be compelled to ask why it smells so incredible.

You'll want one of these beautiful scents in every room of your home. The entire TOCCA home fragrance collection is available at Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Bluemercury, and TOCCA, of course. Here are some of our favorite reed diffusers, candles, laundry detergents, and more from TOCCA.

Tocca Diffuser

Pick one of these six diffuser scents to cultivate the perfect vibe for your home.

1. Montauk- salt air and cucumber
2. Kauai- hibiscus and coconut leaves
3. Capri- grapefruit and melon
4. Valencia- orange and bergamot 
5. Bora Bora- vanilla and jasmine
6. Tuscany- tomato wine and wild primrose

$35
TOCCA
$35
Nordstrom
$35
Blue Mercury

Tocca Profumo d'Ambiente

These reed diffusers delicately enhance your space with fragrance. Plus, they're made from beautiful, custom-made cut glass, which makes them a a great decorative accent too.

These are beautiful scents that you can choose from:

1. Cleopatra- grapefruit cucumber
2. Bianca- lemon sugar
3. Florence- bergamot gardenia
4. Giulietta- pink tulip green apple
5. Stella- Italian blood orange

$48
TOCCA
$48
Anthropologie

Tocca Candela

Bring your favorite TOCCA scents to your home with one of these beautiful candles in the following scents:

1. Cleopatra- grapefruit cucumber
2. Bianca- lemon sugar
3. Florence- bergamot gardenia
4. Giulietta- pink tulip green apple
5. Stella- Italian blood orange
6. Montauk- salt air and cucumber
7. Kauai- hibiscus and coconut leaves
8. Capri- grapefruit and melon
9. Valencia- orange and bergamot
10. Bora Bora- vanilla and jasmine
11. Tuscany- tomato wine and wild primrose

$31-$42
TOCCA
$42
Nordstrom
$42
Anthropologie

Tocca Montauk Home Giftset

If you adore the TOCCA Montauk set, this set is for you. It includes a candle and a diffuser with that beautiful scent with notes of cucumber, wild mint, and fresh salt air.

 

$40
TOCCA
$48
Nordstrom
$40
Blue Mercury

Tocca Purifying Cleansing Mist

Bring some everyday luxury to your life with this cleansing mist. Spritz it on fabrics and interiors to refresh your space. In additional to smelling great, this spray disinfects and has antibacterial extracts and deodorizing extracts.

$40
TOCCA

Tocca Laundry Delicate

The TOCCA Laundry Delicate provides a gentle wash for fine fabrics like lingerie, silks, and bed linens. You can use this for hand washing and in the washing machine on the delicate cycle.

These are beautiful scents that you can choose from:

1. Cleopatra- grapefruit cucumber
2. Bianca- lemon sugar
3. Florence- bergamot gardenia
4. Giulietta- pink tulip green apple
5. Stella- Italian blood orange

$15
TOCCA

