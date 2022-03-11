Tocca’s Bestselling Perfumes Are Now Home Fragrances

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you cannot get enough of the TOCCA fragrances, get ready to take your love of scents to another level. Now, your home can smell like your favorite TOCCA fragrance thanks to the brands new collection of reed diffusers. A gently scented room is a total mood enhancer and the best way to create a positive vibe. Everyone who comes over will be compelled to ask why it smells so incredible.
You'll want one of these beautiful scents in every room of your home. The entire TOCCA home fragrance collection is available at Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Bluemercury, and TOCCA, of course. Here are some of our favorite reed diffusers, candles, laundry detergents, and more from TOCCA.
Tocca Diffuser
Pick one of these six diffuser scents to cultivate the perfect vibe for your home.
1. Montauk- salt air and cucumber
2. Kauai- hibiscus and coconut leaves
3. Capri- grapefruit and melon
4. Valencia- orange and bergamot
5. Bora Bora- vanilla and jasmine
6. Tuscany- tomato wine and wild primrose
Tocca Profumo d'Ambiente
These reed diffusers delicately enhance your space with fragrance. Plus, they're made from beautiful, custom-made cut glass, which makes them a a great decorative accent too.
These are beautiful scents that you can choose from:
1. Cleopatra- grapefruit cucumber
2. Bianca- lemon sugar
3. Florence- bergamot gardenia
4. Giulietta- pink tulip green apple
5. Stella- Italian blood orange
Tocca Candela
Bring your favorite TOCCA scents to your home with one of these beautiful candles in the following scents:
1. Cleopatra- grapefruit cucumber
2. Bianca- lemon sugar
3. Florence- bergamot gardenia
4. Giulietta- pink tulip green apple
5. Stella- Italian blood orange
6. Montauk- salt air and cucumber
7. Kauai- hibiscus and coconut leaves
8. Capri- grapefruit and melon
9. Valencia- orange and bergamot
10. Bora Bora- vanilla and jasmine
11. Tuscany- tomato wine and wild primrose
Tocca Montauk Home Giftset
If you adore the TOCCA Montauk set, this set is for you. It includes a candle and a diffuser with that beautiful scent with notes of cucumber, wild mint, and fresh salt air.
Tocca Purifying Cleansing Mist
Bring some everyday luxury to your life with this cleansing mist. Spritz it on fabrics and interiors to refresh your space. In additional to smelling great, this spray disinfects and has antibacterial extracts and deodorizing extracts.
Tocca Laundry Delicate
The TOCCA Laundry Delicate provides a gentle wash for fine fabrics like lingerie, silks, and bed linens. You can use this for hand washing and in the washing machine on the delicate cycle.
These are beautiful scents that you can choose from:
1. Cleopatra- grapefruit cucumber
2. Bianca- lemon sugar
3. Florence- bergamot gardenia
4. Giulietta- pink tulip green apple
5. Stella- Italian blood orange
While you're shopping, check out these 21 things under $50 that will bring organization to your chaos.