Proof Khloe Kardashian Would Support a Rob Kardashian and Malika Haqq Romance

Could love still be in the cards for Rob Kardashian and Malika Haqq all these years later? Well, we know of one person here for this romance: Khloe Kardashian. See her subtle hint of support.

Watch: Khloe Teases Brother Rob & BFF Malika Over Their Playful Flirting

Some fans still think we were robbed of a Rob Kardashian and Malika Haqq romance—and Khloe Kardashian agrees.
 
If you needed proof of this fact, then look no further than a March 10 tweet from a Khloe fan account that posted a throwback of Rob kissing Malika's cheek, alongside the message, "we were robbed [broken heart emoji]." And although plenty of social media users hit the thumbs up button in approval, one person amongst the likes stood out easily: Khloe herself.
 
And if you're why the subtle hint of support from True Thompson's mom in the year 2022 raises just a few eyebrows, let's do a quick recap: As viewers keeping up with the Kardashians will remember, at one point in time, Khloe's younger brother and best friend had a very flirty relationship—which even led to Khloe pointing it out (and making them slightly uncomfortable) during a few episodes early on in their series.

"Rob and Malika have this weird chemistry," Khloe said in a 2010 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "I don't know what it is. I don't know if its sexual energy, whatever…But now I love messing with them, because either one gets irritated, one gets uncomfortable. Like, I think it's funny."

However, for Rob, that particular romance would just be too close to home. "Malika's an attractive woman, I'm not gonna lie," he said during the episode. "But I would never date Malika because she is Khloe's best friend and personal assistant. It's just too weird."

Instagram

Fast-forward to present day and alas, both Malika and Rob have families of their own. Rob welcomed daughter Dream with ex Blac Chyna in 2016 and Malika gave birth to her first child, Ace, with ex O.T. Genasis in 2020.

But what does the future hold? Although the pair might just remain friends, it's nice to know that Khloe is keeping up with the memories.

