Proof Khloe Kardashian Would Support a Rob Kardashian and Malika Haqq Romance

Watch : Khloe Teases Brother Rob & BFF Malika Over Their Playful Flirting

Some fans still think we were robbed of a Rob Kardashian and Malika Haqq romance—and Khloe Kardashian agrees.



If you needed proof of this fact, then look no further than a March 10 tweet from a Khloe fan account that posted a throwback of Rob kissing Malika's cheek, alongside the message, "we were robbed [broken heart emoji]." And although plenty of social media users hit the thumbs up button in approval, one person amongst the likes stood out easily: Khloe herself.



And if you're why the subtle hint of support from True Thompson's mom in the year 2022 raises just a few eyebrows, let's do a quick recap: As viewers keeping up with the Kardashians will remember, at one point in time, Khloe's younger brother and best friend had a very flirty relationship—which even led to Khloe pointing it out (and making them slightly uncomfortable) during a few episodes early on in their series.