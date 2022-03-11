Watch Stormi Webster Adorably Crash Mom Kylie Jenner’s Video Message to Fans

Stormi Webster is always ready to steal the show.
And if you needed proof—look no further than her mom Kylie Jenner's latest video, where the adorable 4-year-old made a quick appearance. In the clip posted to her Instagram Stories March 10, the mom of two shared an impromptu message to fans about her lip products, when Stormi decided to pop in for a quick cameo.
"OK, so I know I've been MIA for a while...Stormi wants to be in this," Kylie began as Stormi made her way into the video. "Get out of here, let me do this for two seconds."
Stormi sweetly replied, "OK" as her mom thanked her.
The latest clip from the Kylie Cosmetics founder comes a little more than a month after she and Travis Scott welcomed their second child together, a son named Wolf Webster, on Feb 2. And as for how Kylie is doing as a mom of two, a source exclusively told E! News that she and the family are "doing really well."
As the insider put it, Kylie "is happy to be out and about again after having baby Wolf" and "feels relieved to be able to feel comfortable leaving the house again and get back to some sort of normalcy."
"Kylie has been soaking in this first month with her baby and hasn't been too focused on anything else," the insider added. "She's enjoying the time bonding with Wolf and adjusting with her new family of four."
And as another insider told E! News last month, Kylie and Travis were fully prepared to adjust with the newest addition.
"They had their routine down with Stormi, so they are now having to get back into the swing of things like having to be up at all hours of the night and accommodating two kids at the same time," a separate source close to the couple told E! News. "They are adjusting and Travis has been helping Kylie a lot."
As for big sister Stormi, having a younger sibling is simply the best. "Travis and Kylie love seeing her as a big sister," the second source shared. "And they tried to prepare her as much as they could."