We're Turning Red for These 24 Perfect Gifts for Pixar Movie Lovers

There's so much to love about Pixar movies. The animation is top-tier, the colors are vibrant, the worlds are so unique, and you just can't help but feel like you're right there with all your favorite characters like Woody and Buzz or Joy, Sadness and Bing Bong.
Speaking of joy and sadness, you can't talk about Pixar without mentioning the rollercoaster ride of emotions you go through with pretty much every film. No matter how many times we've seen Coco, it still makes us ugly cry to this day. Don't even get us started on the first 10 minutes of Up.
If you've been waiting for something new, Turning Red just released on Disney+ today. The movie was directed by Domee Shi, who also directed the unforgettable Pixar short, Bao. Just going off that short alone, we have a feeling this new movie is going to be super cute and fun with some surprising moments. Whatever happens, we're ready for it!
To celebrate the release of Turning Red, we've rounded up 24 gifts that are perfect for Pixar movie lovers. Whether you're a fan of Toy Story, Wall-E, Up, Finding Nemo or the various shorts, you're sure to find something you'll love. Check those out below.
Turning Red Mei Panda Plush
Let's be honest, we've all been dying to snuggle up with that adorable red panda ever since we first saw the trailer for Turning Red. Thankfully, Disney and Pixar did not disappoint. This large 18-inch plush of Mei as a red panda is the perfect size for cuddling.
Fly By Jing The Shorty Spice Trio
Fly By Jing makes pantry staples like sauces, spice mixes, dumplings and more. Recently, they released this collectible lunchbox set as a collab for Turning Red. It comes with three jars of their Sichuan flavor favorites and two deluxe sticker packs featuring characters from the movie. Tasty and fun!
Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler Cup with Flip Lid and Straw Lid
Stay hydrated throughout the day with this tumbler from Simple Modern. It features a very cool silhouette design of your favorite Pixar characters including Woody, Mr. Incredible and Lightning McQueen.
BaubleBar Pixar Toy Story Slinky Dog Earrings
BaubleBar has an amazing collection of Disney and Pixar goodies, it's hard to pick a favorite. These ultra-cute Slinky Dog Earrings are so popular, they sell out all the time. Be sure to snag these while you can.
BaubleBar Pixar Toy Story Mr. Potato Head Ring Set
We are seriously obsessed with this clever Mr. Potato Head ring stack from BaubleBar. It's even prettier in person, and it's a really fun set to have. Just be careful not to lose any of the parts! Not that we've ever run into that problem or anything...
Funko Minis Disney Pixar Shorts Blind Box Figure
If you're a fan of any of the Pixar shorts like Bao, get yourself one of these adorable mini figure blind boxes. You won't know which one you'll get, which makes it extra fun. We're crossing our fingers for Luxo Jr. Can't get any more iconic than that.
Loungefly Disney Pixar Up Carl & Ellie's House Mini Backpack
Adventure is out there, and this adorable Up themed Loungefly mini backpack will keep all your essentials safe while you're exploring the world.
Up Ellie and Carl's Money Jar
If you still need to save up for that big adventure, this Up-inspired money jar will help you do it the Pixar way.
Uno Pixar 25th Anniversary Card Game
Make family game night a little more magical with this Pixar themed Uno set featuring your favorite characters.
Monopoly Pixar Edition Board Game
Speaking of family game nights, you can't go wrong with Monopoly. This Amazon exclusive game board is perfect for Pixar fans and Monopoly collectors.
Picnic Time Pixar Character Collection Glass Cutting Board
This Pixar character serving set from Picnic Time is a total winner. It includes a rubberwood base, the tempered glass cutting board that features several iconic Pixar characters and a cheese knife.
Loungefly Disney Pixar Coco Remember Me Mini Backpack
This gorgeous Box Lunch exclusive Loungefly backpack was inspired by "Remember Me" from Coco. The marigold bridge really stands out against the black and we love the little musical details like the gold guitar zipper pull.
Squishmallows Disney Pixar Monsters, Inc. Sulley Plush
The internet's favorite squishy plush toy now comes in a scary cute Sulley version. Adorable!
Pixar Lava Tropical ‘I Lava You’ Floral Bamboo Minnie Mouse Ears
We lava this unique pair of Minnie ears inspired by the Pixar short, and any Disney Parks going Pixar fan will too. If you think these ears are gorgeous, Sussoev Studios on Etsy has so much more. Be sure to check them out.
Brave Merida Castle Journal
We can't forget Pixar's princess, Merida. This limited release journal from the Disney Castle Collection features the castle from Brave, and includes special fully illustrated spreads, a pull out poster, silver edging and so much more.
Disney Pixar Wall-E & Eve Heart Handle Mug Set
Treat your special someone to a hot beverage in this matching Wall-E and Eve mug set. So sweet.
Disney Pixar 7-Quart Slow Cooker
Bring some Pixar magic into your kitchen with this slow cooker featuring cute graphics of Pixar faves.
Ratatouille Swiss Cheese Board and Tools Set
This fun Ratatouille Swiss Cheese Board and Tools Set comes with a cheese fork, one hard cheese knife and a chisel knife. It gets a chef's kiss from us!
Ulta Fish Are Friends Not Food Eye Shadow Palette
This exclusive Finding Nemo palette is part of the Ulta Beauty Collection collab with Disney and Pixar. It has 12 shades in matte and shimmery finishes, you'll have no problem creating a pretty big blue-inspired look. If you love this, Ulta also has a You've Got a Friend in Me palette inspired by Toy Story.
Adidas Rex and the Aliens Stan Smith
Adidas took their iconic Stan Smith sneakers and gave it a fun Pixar twist. This pair was inspired by Toy Story and features Rex on one shoe and the Aliens on the other. There's even a special detail that's sure to delight Toy Story fans, but we won't spoil it for you here.
Find Your Spark: A Journal of Gratitude and Self-Discovery Inspired by Disney and Pixar's Soul
This guided gratitude journal was created to "help you slow down and celebrate a more mindful, joyful and grateful life." There's a lot of space for words and doodles, so you can freely let out your thought and feelings in a way that works best for you. Best part is, this journal was inspired by the movie Soul. Very fitting and such a perfect match.
Toy Story Pizza Maker
Toy Story fans will appreciate this pizza maker featuring the iconic Pizza Planet logo. You can use this to bake a 12-inch pizza or an 11-inch hand-tossed pizza with a rising crust. It can also be used to make quesadillas, nachos, cookie pizzas and more. Between this, the cheese boards, the slow cooker and the mugs, you can have the Pixar kitchen of your dreams.
Disney Pixar Epic Boxed Up Line Up Character Graphic Tee
This Epic Line Up character tee features some of the Pixar greats like Woody, Buzz, Mr. Incredible and Nemo. It comes in five colors and there are sizes for men, women and kids. If you're planning a Disney trip in the future, the whole family can match.
Pixar Ball Crossbody Bag by Loungefly
This sequin Pixar Ball bag is so fun, it's the perfect accessory to carry around while you're at the parks. In fact, it was created especially for the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland. Luckily, you can get it at shopDisney today for a discounted price!
