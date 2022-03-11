Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Raises Eyebrows With Cryptic Comment About Natalie Lee

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Stars Reveal Their Biggest REGRETS

As if all the drama surrounding Love Is Blind's Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee wasn't keeping social media a-buzzing well after the end of dating show's second season, Shayne Jansen just made an eye-opening statement about his former fiancée Natalie Lee that might cause another frenzy amongst fans. During a Q&A on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 10, the realtor dropped a cryptic message that seemingly suggested that there was something more between his ex and fellow castmate Salvador Perez.

When asked if he and Natalie, who split on their wedding day during the show, "hate each other now," Shayne tagged Salvador's Instagram account and replied, "Asked @salvadior08."

He further raised eyebrows—quite literally, since he used that eyes emoji—when he told followers to "stay tuned" after being asked about his own dating life.

To catch you up: Salvador was previously engaged to Mallory Zapata but turned her down at the altar. Now that has filming wrapped, he seems to be sparking relationship rumors with Natalie. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two had been exchanging cutesy comments on Instagram.