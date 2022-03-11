Rosanna Arquette’s Husband Todd Morgan Files for Divorce After 8 Years

Watch : Patricia Arquette Tells Joey King to "Watch That Forehead"

It's over for Todd Morgan and Rosanna Arquette.

Todd filed for divorce from the Pulp Fiction actress on Feb. 24 in Los Angeles' County Superior Court, according to court documents obtained by E! News on March 10. In the filing, Todd listed Jan. 1, 2022, as the date of separation.

The investment banker cited irreconcilable difference as the reason for their divorce and requested to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to either of them. In the filing, Todd said that their prenuptial agreement states that each of their assets are their own separate property.

The divorce filing comes eight years and four months since the pair wed in 2013. At the time, a source confirmed to E! News that the pair said "I do" in an intimate Malibu ceremony before family and friends. Speaking with People in 2018, the actress shared what made Todd different from her previous relationships.