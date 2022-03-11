Rosanna Arquette’s Husband Todd Morgan Files for Divorce After 8 Years

It's over for Todd Morgan and Rosanna Arquette.
Todd filed for divorce from the Pulp Fiction actress on Feb. 24 in Los Angeles' County Superior Court, according to court documents obtained by E! News on March 10. In the filing, Todd listed Jan. 1, 2022, as the date of separation.
The investment banker cited irreconcilable difference as the reason for their divorce and requested to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to either of them. In the filing, Todd said that their prenuptial agreement states that each of their assets are their own separate property.
The divorce filing comes eight years and four months since the pair wed in 2013. At the time, a source confirmed to E! News that the pair said "I do" in an intimate Malibu ceremony before family and friends. Speaking with People in 2018, the actress shared what made Todd different from her previous relationships.
"He's 12 years older than I am and he's just a good, solid, wonderful human being," Rosanna said. "Not a musician, not an artist, he's a businessman and we have the same values."
Todd serves as Rosanna's fourth husband; she was married to John Sidel from 1993 to 1999, James Newton Howard from 1986 to 1987 and Anthony Greco from 1979 to 1980. She shares one child, 27-year-old Zoe Sidel, with her first husband.
In a 2012 interview with The Huffington Post, Rosanna reflected on the struggle to balance having a career and a relationship.
"I think, for me, it's been quite a challenge to have both," she said. "It's always about accepting the other person — who they are and what they do. I love to work and I love my partnership, but I really do need both. If I'm only focusing on one, then I'm not a whole person."
E! News has reached out to her rep for comment but hasn't heard back.