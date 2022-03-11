Scott Disick Snaps Lingerie Pic of Too Hot to Handle's Holly Scarfone During Paris Getaway

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Sexy Pic Has Scott Disick Acting Up!

It looks like Scott Disick had no problem handling his new role as Holly Scarfone's photographer.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recently raised eyebrows when he was given credit for taking a steamy photo of the Too Hot to Handle star, in which she was seen posing in a Lounge lingerie set with the Eiffel Tower in the background. In the caption of the sexy snap, Holly tagged Scott's Instagram account and wrote, "lounging in the city of amour [black heart emoji] Photo creds @letthelordbewithyou."

It appears that the nod to Scott was added after the Talentless founder had left a cheeky remark in the comments section. Per Page Six, Scott wrote under the post, "Where is my photo credit?"

In another post, Holly shared several shots taken from her Parisian getaway, including a selfie with a bouquet of flowers. She wrote in the caption, "until next time mon cheri."