George R.R. Martin Gives Big Updates on the Game of Thrones Spin-Offs

Rest easy, Game of Thrones fans—George R.R. Martin says everything is going to be alright.

In a March 9 post on his blog, the author gave multiple updates about the plethora of GOT content in the pipeline...and it all sounds very promising. For one, Martin had encouraging words about HBO's House of the Dragon, which has wrapped production and will air at some point in 2022.

"What I have seen, I have loved. I am eager to see more," he wrote. "I am excited about the other successor shows as well, however. I am dying to tell you all about them, but I am not supposed to, so…"

Oh, George. Such a tease.

House of the Dragon, based on Martin's 2018 book Fire & Blood, is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith.

However, that's just one of several series that's currently in the works, according to the author. In fact, Martin teased that there are so many shows in development that we won't even see all of them.

"We are developing live action shows for HBO, and animated shows for HBO Max," he wrote. "No, can't tell you how many. But it is my hope that a number of these shows will get on the air. Not all, no, it is never all, but more than one. I certainly hope so. Some of the ideas we are working on are quite different in tone and approach than what has gone before, and that thrills me."