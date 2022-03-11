Jamie Lee Curtis Unveils New Look and Vows to Stop “Sucking My Stomach In” For This Role

Watch : Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Viral 2021 Golden Globes Look

Jamie Lee Curtis is determined to turn off the filters.

The Halloween star shared in an Instagram post on Thursday, March 10, that she wanted her character in the upcoming A24 film, Everything Everywhere All At Once, to have no filter or alteration from her reality.

"In the world, there is an industry—a billion-dollar, trillion-dollar industry—about hiding things," she wrote. "Concealers. Body-shapers. Fillers. Procedures. Clothing. Hair accessories. Hair products. Everything to conceal the reality of who we are."

She concluded, "I want there to be no concealing of anything."

The Freaky Friday actress shared a photo of her dressed in her IRS auditor character wardrobe along with the heartfelt message. She sits at a cubicle with no alterations to her appearance, proudly showing her stomach and a bright orange sweater/top. And while you may be used to seeing her in full glam on the red carpet, the movie saw her boldly take on a more natural and makeup-free look.