This Ariana Grande Wax Figure Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Into you! We're happy to say that we finally recognize Ariana Grande's wax figure.

On March 9, The Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Orlando, Fla. unveiled their likeness of the pop star. We're thrilled to report that her wax likeness includes many of Ariana's trademark features, including her tattoos and signature ponytail. The statue sports a two-piece outfit adorned with pearls and a pink puffer jacket. Diamond earrings and a replica of her engagement ring complete the life-like look.

Believe it or not, this is the third version of the singer's wax statue. And fans still don't agree on whether it does the star justice.

One Twitter user wrote, " WAYYYYY better omg, I thought this was really her."

But another chimed in, adding, "They always mess her up."

Then there were those who just didn't know quite how to react.

One torn Twitter user said, "i don't know how to feel about this, it's kinda good but it's also bad at the same time."