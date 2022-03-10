This Hydrating Hair Mask Has Over 27,000 5-Star Reviews On Amazon

Get shiny, hydrated locks with this $13 hair mask.

By Carly Shihadeh Mar 10, 2022 11:50 PMTags
BeautyShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!
E-Comm: Argan Oil Hair MaskAmazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Gorgeous, gorgeous girls do a hair mask as a part of their Thursday night self-care routines for shiny, healthy hair over the weekend! We love argon oil for extra hydration, and this hair mask was made to repair, restore, and strengthen weak, damaged, and over-processed hair. The best part? It's less than $13, so you won't have to break the bank for gorgeous locks. 

One reviewer said: "This is by far the best product I have used on my hair yet!" Another gushed: "There is an immediate difference as soon as this product touches my hair. It leaves my hair feeling so silky, even after I rinse it out and dry my hair."

We're planning to put this mask in our hair on Thursday night while we do our 100-step skin-care routine, shave our legs, clean our apartment, take a bubble bath, cook a healthy dinner, and ignore all of our text messages in preparation for the weekend ahead. It's called self care! 

Scroll below to give your hair some much-deserved love. 

read
Skinstore's Biggest Sale Of The Year: Save Up to 30% on Peter Thomas Roth, Mighty Patch & More

Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner By Arvazallia for Dry or Damaged Hair

Say goodbye to dry winter hair and hello to shiny, hydrated locks! 

$13
Amazon

Up next: T3 Hair Tools Blowout Sale: Save 65% On Bestselling Hair Dryers, Flat Irons, Curling Irons & More

Trending Stories

1

Andy Cohen Just Gave a Major RHOBH Season 12 Update

2
Exclusive

Why Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter Really Broke Up With Sam Logan

3

Bones Actor Heath Freeman's Cause of Death Revealed

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Andy Cohen Just Gave a Major RHOBH Season 12 Update

2
Exclusive

Why Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter Really Broke Up With Sam Logan

3

Bones Actor Heath Freeman's Cause of Death Revealed

4

Selma Blair Gets Restraining Order Against Ex Ron Carlson

5

Grimes Reveals She and Elon Musk Welcomed Baby No. 2