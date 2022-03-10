Maude Apatow and Anna Kendrick Are the Unexpected Friends We Needed on an Iceland Trip Together

Watch : "Euphoria" Star Maude Apatow Shares Her BAD BOY Confession

These actresses are taking over the Arctic.

Maude Apatow and Anna Kendrick seem to have traded in their lives on set for a life in the snow, at least temporality. The pair embarked on a trip to Iceland with a few friends, including sports journalist Taylor Rooks.

Both Maude and Taylor took to Instagram on March 10 to share glimpses of their breathtaking adventure. Moments in this can't-miss getaway included soaking in a hot spring, trekking through the cold and snapping a few selfies along the way. While a friendship between Anna, 36, and Maude, 24, may be new territory for fans, Instagram users can't seem to get enough of this duo and their icy stay.

Iris Apatow took to the comment section to give a little sisterly praise, writing, "Blue lagoon queen." Another user chimed in, "ANNA AND MAUDE TOGETHER?!?!"

Back home, both Anna and Maude have been dominating the public eye. The Euphoria star was recently spotted at New York Fashion Week with her costar, Angus Cloud. And although many want their on-screen romance to become a reality, it seems Maude and Angus are just friends. On the contrary, Anna has turned her relationship with Bill Hader from costars to couple. In January, a source exclusively told E! News the pair, who acted together in Noelle, are officially dating.