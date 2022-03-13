BAFTA Film Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners

Watch : Rebel Wilson Proud to Represent Real Women on Valentine's Day

And the winners are...

The recipients of the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards, aka the BAFTAs, were announced March 13 at London's Royal Albert Hall in a ceremony hosted by Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson.

The Power of The Dog won Best Film, while Dune took home five awards. Jane Campion won Director but also unable to attend the ceremony. Cast member Benedict Cumberbatch collected the honor of her behalf.

Belfast took home the award for Outstanding British film, while Will Smith, who was also absent from the event, won Leading Actor for King Richard.

See the full list of BAFTA winners below:

Best Film

The Power of the Dog — WINNER

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Dune

Outstanding British Film

Belfast — WINNER

After Love

Ali & Ava

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing