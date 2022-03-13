BAFTA Film Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners

And the winners are...
The recipients of the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards, aka the BAFTAs, were announced March 13 at London's Royal Albert Hall in a ceremony hosted by Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson.
The Power of The Dog won Best Film, while Dune took home five awards. Jane Campion won Director but also unable to attend the ceremony. Cast member Benedict Cumberbatch collected the honor of her behalf.
Belfast took home the award for Outstanding British film, while Will Smith, who was also absent from the event, won Leading Actor for King Richard.
See the full list of BAFTA winners below:
Best Film
The Power of the Dog — WINNER
Belfast
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Dune
Outstanding British Film
Belfast — WINNER
After Love
Ali & Ava
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [also written by Boaz Yakin] — WINNER
After Love, Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)
Boiling Point, James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]
Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)
Passing, Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)
Film Not in the English Language
Drive My Car — WINNER
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
Documentary
Summer of Soul, (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) — WINNER
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Leading Actress
Joanna Scanlan, After Love — WINNER
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, CODA
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Leading Actor
Will Smith, King Richard — WINNER
Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story — WINNER
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ann Dowd, Mass
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Supporting Actor
Troy Kotsur, CODA — WINNER
Mike Faist, West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Woody Norman, C'mon C'mon
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Animated Film
Encanto — WINNER
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Director
The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion — WINNER
After Love, Aleem Khan
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Happening, Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
Titane, Julia Ducournau
Original Score
Dune, Hans Zimmer — WINNER
Being the Ricardos, Daniel Pemberton
Don't Look Up, Nicholas Britell
The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Casting
West Side Story, Cindy Tolan — WINNER
Boiling Point, Carolyn McLeod
Dune, Francine Maisler
The Hand of God, Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
King Richard, Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
Original Screenplay
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson — WINNER
Being the Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Don't Look Up, Adam McKay
King Richard, Zach Baylin
Adapted Screenplay
CODA, Siân Heder — WINNER
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Dune, Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
Cinematography
Dune, Greig Fraser — WINNER
Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen
No Time to Die, Linus Sandgren
The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel
Editing
No Time to Die, Tom Cross, Elliot Graham — WINNER
Belfast, Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Dune, Joe Walker
Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen
Summer of Soul (or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Joshua L. Pearson
Production Design
Dune, Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos — WINNER
Cyrano, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
The French Dispatch, Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Nightmare Alley, Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
West Side Story, Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Costume Design
Cruella, Jenny Beavan — WINNER
Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini
Dune, Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
The French Dispatch, Milena Canonero
Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira
Makeup & Hair
The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh — WINNER
Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
Cyrano, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
Dune, Love Larson, Donald Mowat
House of Gucci, Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Sound
Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett — WINNER
Last Night in Soho, Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
No Time to Time, James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
A Quiet Place Part II, Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
West Side Story, Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Special Visual Effects
Dune, Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer — WINNER
Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
The Matrix Resurrections, Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
No Time to Die, Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
British Short Animation
Do Not Feed the Pigeons, Jordi Morera — WINNER
Affairs of the Art, Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
Night of the Living Dread, Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso
British Short Film
The Black Cop, Cherish Oleka — WINNER
Femme, Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
The Palace, Jo Prichard
Stuffed, Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee, Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
EE Rising Star Award
Lashana Lynch — WINNER
Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee