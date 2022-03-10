Cole Sprouse’s Onscreen Chemistry With Lana Condor Is Out of This World in Moonshot Trailer

Watch : Lana Condor: Must-See Moments That Make Us LOVE Her

This romance is rocketing!

Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse take HBO Max's upcoming rom-com, Moonshot, could melt an alien's heart. In the trailer that dropped March 10, the actors made a strong case that Mars may be the best new place to find true love.

Set to blast off on March 31, the film follows Sophie—played by Lana—and Walt—played by Cole—as they aim to help each other reunite with their significant others who they've unexpectedly drifted away from. However, when Sophie travels to MNars to follow her boyfriend Calvin (Mason Gooding), Walt follows and a new romance is kindled among the stars.

While venturing through space, Walt teases that he's caught feelings in the trailer, saying, "When you find that thing that you're willing to cross the entire universe to be with, make sure it's ready to do the same for you"