Iris Apatow Reveals If Mom Leslie Mann Approves of Boyfriend Ryder Robinson

So this is what it's like being a part of the Apatow family.

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow's youngest daughter, Iris Apatow, may be all grown up with a blossoming acting career of her own, but that doesn't mean she's itching to leave the nest—or rather, bubble. After all, she worked both her parents in the upcoming Netflix movie, The Bubble, with Iris and Leslie sharing the screen alongside a star-studded cast of Karen Gillan, Maria Bakalova, Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen and David Duchovny in the Judd-directed comedy.

In an exclusive chat with E! News to promote the new film, Iris sat down with her mom and gave a glimpse of their family dynamic—including what her parents thought of her relationship with boyfriend Ryder Robinson. When asked if Leslie ad Judd approved of her romance with the 18-year-old son of Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson, Iris replied, "Yes, of course."

The 19-year-old actress went on to say that Leslie could even "chaperone a date with me and Ryder because I know she loves him."