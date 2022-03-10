Plan Your Spring TV Schedules With This Guide to All the Premiere Dates

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!

April showers bring May...premiere dates?

Spring is almost upon us and it's bringing warmer weather, budding flowers and lots of television with it. From Life & Beth to Gaslit, and everything in between, spring is going to be the season of good tv.

And it's kicking off March 20 on a high note with season two of PBS' Sanditon! Fans will finally find out what happens with the dueling love triangles.

Later that month, on March 25, fans will have to decide between binge-watching season two of Netflix's highly anticipated regency drama, Bridgerton, and checking out Lizzo's reality dance competition, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, on Prime Video.

But wait, there's more! On March 31, Sarah Lancashire transforms into Julia Child for HBO Max's JULIA—which is inspired by Child's extraordinary life and long-running television series, The French Chef—and on the same day, Pete Holmes will transform into professional bowler Tom Smallwood, in CBS' How We Roll.

Plus, three years later, Russian Doll is finally back! The Natasha Lyonne-led series returns to Netflix for season two on April 20.