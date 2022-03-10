Plan Your Spring TV Schedules With This Guide to All the Premiere Dates

Spring is soon to be in the air and on your small screens! Get ready to plan your spring TV schedules with this guide wE! curated just for you.

By Jillian Fabiano Mar 10, 2022
TVCBSHBOCelebritiesNetflix
April showers bring May...premiere dates?

Spring is almost upon us and it's bringing warmer weather, budding flowers and lots of television with it. From Life & Beth to Gaslit, and everything in between, spring is going to be the season of good tv.

And it's kicking off March 20 on a high note with season two of PBS' Sanditon! Fans will finally find out what happens with the dueling love triangles.

Later that month, on March 25, fans will have to decide between binge-watching season two of Netflix's highly anticipated regency drama, Bridgerton, and checking out Lizzo's reality dance competition, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, on Prime Video. 

But wait, there's more! On March 31, Sarah Lancashire transforms into Julia Child for HBO Max's JULIA—which is inspired by Child's extraordinary life and long-running television series, The French Chef—and on the same day, Pete Holmes will transform into professional bowler Tom Smallwood, in CBS' How We Roll.

Plus, three years later, Russian Doll is finally back! The Natasha Lyonne-led series returns to Netflix for season two on April 20.

Ready to see what else spring has in store for us? Scroll through to check out the premiere dates for your favorite and soon-to-be favorite TV shows.

Skip Bolen/NBC
The Thing About Pam (NBC) - March 8

Renée Zellweger stars in a six-episode limited series about Betsy Faria's 2011 murder

FOX
The Masked Singer (Fox) - March 9

The Masked Singer returns to Fox on March 9 with some more celebrities, more songs, and more amazing costumes. 

The CW
Kung Fu (The CW) - March 9

Kung Fu returns to The CW on March 9. 

Freeform
Good Trouble (Freeform) - March 9

Freeform is up to some good trouble!

On Feb. 7, Freeform announced that Good Trouble will return for season four on March 9.

The CW
The Flash (The CW) - March 9

Speeding back to TV is The Flash on March 9. 

Fox
The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu) - March 10

Seth MacFarlane's Orville is back for season three on March 10, with a twist: The Orville: New Horizons is set 400 years in the future as the crew of U.S.S. Orville continues their space exploratory mission. 

 

Amazon
Upload (Prime Video) - March 11

The comedy starring Robbie Amell will return for a second season in March.

CW
Charmed (The CW) - March 11

Charmed casts its spell again on March 11. 

Apple TV+
Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+) - March 11

Samuel L. Jackson stars in this TV adaptation of the novel The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Food Network
The Julia Child Challenge (Food Network) - March 14

The Julia Child Challenge premieres March 14 on Food Network.

Sarah Enticknap/NBC
Young Rock (NBC) - March 15

Young Rock starts its second season on March 15. 

HGTV
Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn (HGTV) - March 15

Grab you hammer and nails because Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn premieres March 15 on HGTV.

NBC
Mr. Mayor (NBC) - March 15

Ted Danson continues as the mayor of Los Angeles in comedy Mr. Mayor, returning for a second season on March 15. 

USA Network
Temptation Island (USA Network) - March 16

Are you tempted to watch the entire season in one sitting? 

Temptation Island returns on March 16.

FOX
Masterchef Junior (Fox) - March 17

The kids are heading back to the kitchen! 

A new season of Masterchef Junior premieres Thursday, March 17 on Fox.

Michael Lavine/FOX
Welcome to Flatch (Fox) - March 17

The all-new single-cam docu-com (say that three times fast!) premieres March 17. 

Jeong Park/Hulu
Life & Beth (Hulu) - March 18

The Amy Schumer–led series premieres March 18 on Hulu.

Netflix
Human Resources (Netflix) - March 18

The Big Mouth spin-off, which takes a closer look at the creatures of the show, will arrive on Netflix in March.

Simon Ridgway/Red Planet Pictures
Sanditon (PBS) - March 20

Fans will find out what happens with the dueling love triangles on PBS' Sanditon, returning for season two on Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m. on PBS. 

Fox
9-1-1 (Fox) – March 21

It's a big night for the 9–1–1 franchise! 

9–1–1 premieres on March 21, followed by all new episodes of  9–1–1 Lone Star.

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Bridgerton (Netflix) - March 25

The Ton will be a buzz once more when Bridgerton season two drops March 25 on Netflix.

Discovery+
Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed (Discovery+) - March 24

Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed premieres March 24 on Discovery+.

James Clark/Amazon Prime Video
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video) - March 25

You can expect Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls March 25 on Prime Video.

Discovery+
Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network) - March 26

Hungry for Ina Garten content?

Be My Guest with Ina Garten premieres March 26 on Food Network. 

Steve Dietl/Hulu
The Girl From Plainville (Hulu) - March 29

The Girl From Plainville, which stars Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter, premieres March 29 on Hulu.

FOX
Name That Tune (Fox) - March 29

On Jan. 26, Fox named that premiere date.

Name That Tune returns for season two, with host Jane Krakowski, on Tuesday, March 29. 

Courtesy of HBO Max
JULIA (HBO Max) - March 31

Sarah Lancashire transforms into Julia Child for HBO Max's JULIA, which premieres March 31.

Justin Stephens/Nickelodeon
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder (Paramount+) - March 31

Cosmo and Wanda are back! 

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder premieres March 31 on Paramount+.

Cliff Lipson/CBS
How We Roll (CBS) - March 31

Based on the life story of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, How We Roll stars Pete Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. Katie Lowes plays Tom's husband Jen and Mason Wells stars as his son Sam. Chi McBride portrays Tom's bowling mentor and Julie White rounds out the ensemble sitcom cast as Tom's overbearing mother Helen. 

Hulu
Woke (Hulu) - April 8

Season two of Woke will hit the streamer on April 8.

