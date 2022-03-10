Here's the Story Behind Courteney Cox's Iconic "Tony Danza" Performance with Elton John

Watch : How Courteney Cox Got To Perform With Ed Sheeran & Elton John

Is there anything Courteney Cox can't do?

The Shining Vale actress nearly broke the internet when she shared a video of her singing and playing piano alongside Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Brandi Carlile in June 2021. Unbelievably, the group was performing a song that Friends fans recognize anywhere: Phoebe Buffay's rendition of "Tiny Dancer," a.k.a. "Tony Danza."

Courteney dedicated the video to Lisa Kudrow, her co-star who made the song famous in the first place. But how, exactly, did the iconic combination of celebrities come to be? Courteney herself told E! News' Daily Pop, explaining, "Ed is a friend of mine—he introduced me to my partner Johnny [McDaid]—and I've known him for years. But he invited Elton over for dinner one night."

Much to Courteney's surprise, Ed asked if she was "okay" with invitation beforehand. As the actress joked, "That's like saying, 'Do you want to pick the lottery and win?'"