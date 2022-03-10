Outer Banks’ Chase Strokes Pleads with Fans to Keep Season 3 Under Wraps

What happens at The Cut, stays at The Cut.
Outer Banks star Chase Strokes pleaded with fans of the Netflix series not spoil the show for others. In an Instagram Story post on Thursday, March 10, the actor shared how he wants to keep the stories at OBX under wraps until the season 3 release.
"I hate that I'm having to post this again but please, do not post spoilers of us working," he wrote. "This is an exhausting process and we have a really exciting story to tell."
Chase, who plays John B, said he wants to give fans the "full experience when the time is right" so he hopes people who see them filming will keep it to themselves.
"I know you're all excited and anxious but I promise—it will be worth the wait," he said.
He added that "it's disheartening" to see spoilers leak, adding "also bummed that people don't have the ability to just wait and that posting on social media is more important than respecting our process."
Although the 29-year-old asked for space, he said he doesn't mind saying hello to fans who catch him and the cast out and about. However, he asked fans, "give us a little more respect in our workplace and for those people who don't want to see the show till it's fully out."
"The whole OBX family would greatly appreciate you guys if you would help us with this," he wrote. "Thank you for understanding <3"
The OBX team started filming on Feb. 14. The director of the action-adventure series, Valerie Weiss, posted photos of herself with the cast and crew on Instagram Feb. 13, announcing the start of production writing, "Big love to my @obx family as they begin shooting Season 3 tomorrow!!!! See ya'll soon!"
Guess we'll just have to wait until the Outer Banks returns for the full scoop!