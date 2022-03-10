Yes, Even Jake Borelli Is "Scared" for Dr. Schmitt's Fate on Grey's Anatomy

Watch : "Grey's Anatomy" Star Caterina Scorsone Talks Amelia & Kai's KISS

Do we need to call a code blue on Dr. Levi Schmitt's career at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital?

Maybe! Even Jake Borelli, the actor who has played the surgical resident for five seasons on Grey's Anatomy, isn't confident that his character will overcome his latest fumble. In an exclusive chat with E! News, Jake expressed that he's "scared" for Levi heading into the rest of season 18.

"I'm going to speak from the heart here as an actor," he shared. "Sometimes when you read a script that says you are not you working at the hospital or you're walking out of the hospital, you're like, 'What does this mean?' Because yes, there are some greats like Cristina Yang, who walks away and comes back. But then she walked away one time and didn't come back."

He added, "At this point, I'm still worried that Levi doesn't work at the hospital."