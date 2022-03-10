Grimes Reveals Her Relationship Status with Elon Musk After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Watch : Elon Musk & Grimes Welcome Baby No. 2

What's up with the relationship between Grimes and Elon Musk after the birth of their second child together? Um, hard to say.

"I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid," the Canadian musician told Vanity Fair in a March 10 cover story interview published March 10. But as soon as the story posted, Grimes provides a fresh update on Twitter on her status with the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder.

"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think [writer] Devin [Gordon] wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique - peace out," she wrote.

The duo's first daughter together, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, nicknamed Y, had made her presence known by crying from her room during the interview. Grimes and Musk's daughter was born to a surrogate in December, the outlet reported. Grimes noted that the baby was a "little colicky."