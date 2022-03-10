Euphoria's Chloe Cherry Shares Struggle With Eating Disorder

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry is discussing how her former eating disorder developed—and how she overcame it.
During a March 9 appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the 24-year-old shared that she never had any issues with how she looked until a porn agent called her "fat."
"I dealt with like an eating disorder a lot when I was in porn," she recalled. "I felt like very fat. I had an agent in pornography tell me that I was like fat. I have like this whole weird thing of like, obsessing with my body, which I don't have now with modeling acting, which is strange. But I had it then in pornography for some reason. People were like way more judgmental than. And that was a huge insecurity of mine. It took me so long to get over that actually."
Chloe, who plays Faye on the hit HBO series, said she felt "miserable" after adopting a vegan diet and limiting herself to 200 calories a day.
However, after ditching her unhealthy diet in June 2020 and receiving help from friends, mental health professionals and a special podcast, she recovered and felt good about herself again.
"I fully saw mental health professionals, which I always recommend; my family always recommends that to me, so I took that advice," she said. "But that and also like, there's this awesome podcast that is called Take The Cake that I listened to that [and it] was just all about like recovering from an eating disorder. There's a lot of like, women out there that do share their story with that and they will talk about what their experience was."
Now that Chloe has moved past her eating disorder, she doesn't let other people's opinions get to her, saying, "Either I can decide to feel really good about myself or no one else will."