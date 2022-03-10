Euphoria's Chloe Cherry Shares Struggle With Eating Disorder

Euphoria actress Chloe Cherry opened up about her past eating disorder during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast March 9.

By Tamantha Gunn Mar 10, 2022 7:57 PMTags
CelebritiesEuphoria
Watch: Dr. Drew Applauds "Euphoria" for Its Portrayal of Drug Addiction

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry is discussing how her former eating disorder developed—and how she overcame it.
 
During a March 9 appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the 24-year-old shared that she never had any issues with how she looked until a porn agent called her "fat."
 
"I dealt with like an eating disorder a lot when I was in porn," she recalled. "I felt like very fat. I had an agent in pornography tell me that I was like fat. I have like this whole weird thing of like, obsessing with my body, which I don't have now with modeling acting, which is strange. But I had it then in pornography for some reason. People were like way more judgmental than. And that was a huge insecurity of mine. It took me so long to get over that actually."
 
Chloe, who plays Faye on the hit HBO series, said she felt "miserable" after adopting a vegan diet and limiting herself to 200 calories a day.

read
Euphoria's Chloe Cherry Reacts to Comments About Her "Big" Lips

However, after ditching her unhealthy diet in June 2020 and receiving help from friends, mental health professionals and a special podcast, she recovered and felt good about herself again.
 
"I fully saw mental health professionals, which I always recommend; my family always recommends that to me, so I took that advice," she said. "But that and also like, there's this awesome podcast that is called Take The Cake that I listened to that [and it] was just all about like recovering from an eating disorder. There's a lot of like, women out there that do share their story with that and they will talk about what their experience was."

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Andy Cohen Just Gave a Major RHOBH Season 12 Update

2

Selma Blair Gets Restraining Order Against Ex Ron Carlson

3

Bones Actor Heath Freeman's Cause of Death Revealed

Now that Chloe has moved past her eating disorder, she doesn't let other people's opinions get to her, saying, "Either I can decide to feel really good about myself or no one else will."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Andy Cohen Just Gave a Major RHOBH Season 12 Update

2

Selma Blair Gets Restraining Order Against Ex Ron Carlson

3

Bones Actor Heath Freeman's Cause of Death Revealed

4

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry Shares Struggle With Eating Disorder

5

Grimes Reveals She and Elon Musk Welcomed Baby No. 2