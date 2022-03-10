Khloe Kardashian and RHOC's Emily Simpson Are the Unexpected Friends We Never Knew We Needed

Aidy Bryant and RHOC's Emily Simpson gushed over Khloe Kardashian on Watch What Happens Live. See why there's a new friendship—and new jeans!

Is reality star Emily Simpson ditching Orange County for Calabasas? 

Not exactly, but the Real Housewives star did just find a new friend in Khloe Kardashian. 

Emily appeared on the March 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live alongside Aidy Bryant, who was asked a fan-submitted question about the Saturday Night Live sketch she did with Khloe, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian the week the SKIMS owner hosted the show.

"I gotta tell you, I went in a little like, 'Oh, how is this gonna be?'" Aidy recalled. "[But] I loved the Kardashians. They were so kind, open, totally down to be made fun of, in on it, and having a ball. I loved it."

Upon hearing this, Emily chimed in to say she's "obsessed" with Khloe.

"Me too!" Aidy responded, revealing that the Good American founder even sent her several pairs of jeans after the show. "An angel." 

Emily was then determined to get her own jeans from Khloe, and lucky for her, Aidy promised to speak to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on her behalf.

However, it turns out that Emily didn't need Aidy's help at all. Watch What Happens Live's Instagram account shared a clip of the exchange on March 10, and Khloe herself commented to show her appreciation for both Aidy and Emily's kind words. "Awwwwww this is so so sweet!!!" Khloe wrote. "@rhoc_emilysimpson I am sending you @goodamerican beautiful lady!!!!"

"I love you ladies!!!" Khloe added, making sure to give Bravo's Andy Cohen a shout-out as well. "And of course my Andy is supreme!"

Emily was clearly thrilled, responding, "love you so much!"

We can't wait to keep up with this new friendship.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

