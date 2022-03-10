Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack Reveal Flip or Flop Is Ending

Watch : Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa's Fertility Journey UPDATE

Time to find another show to binge.

After more than 10 years, Flip or Flop is coming to an end, Christina Haack announced, sharing the "bittersweet news" on Instagram March 10. "Next week's episode of Flip or Flop will be the SERIES finale," she captioned a photo of herself with the crew. "I'm filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, 'wouldn't this be crazy if is this actually made it to network tv?' And here we are, a decade later."

"It's been a wild ride to say the least!!" she continued. "I'm excited to see what the next 10 years has in store and can't wait to share what I've been working on behind the scenes."

Tarek El Moussa looked back on the renovations and life events that were captured by HGTV's cameras in his Instagram post, thanking viewers for their love and support through it all. "You watched me beat cancer, you've watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between," he reflected, "But I'm not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!"