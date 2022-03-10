Denise Richards Sends Love to Her and Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami on Her 18th Birthday

Watch : Denise Richards Explains Planning Her Wedding in Just 48 Hours

For Denise Richards, in the blink of an eye is more than just a movie she starred in. Her daughter Sami turning 18 proves that it's reality.



And in honor of the celebratory occasion, Denise—who shares Sami and 16-year-old daughter, Lola with ex Charlie Sheen—penned a heartwarming note to the birthday girl.



"Happy Birthday my beautiful Sami," Denise wrote alongside a few Instagram photos of Sami on March 10. "I love you so much. Privately many more words to share with you. I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed & grateful to be your mom. And Nana is looking down celebrating with you. I love you my sweet Sami." For her part, Sami responded to her mom's sweet shoutout, writing, "Thank you so much mom, I love you too."



The actress' celebratory post for her daughter comes just weeks after she opened up about having a "strained relationship" with Sami.

"It's very difficult," Denise told Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis in February. "I know we'll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained."